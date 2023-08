ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There are fourteen clubs in a standard golf bag. Although fourteen is the maximum number of clubs you can carry in a round, there are many different combinations of club’s golfers can use. Hybrid clubs are one of those options a golfer may use to substitute for the long irons. They look like a fairway wood, but they really aren’t. 18 News’ Rich Tanner takes a look.