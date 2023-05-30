ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The buzz around golf courses everywhere last week, was the club pro from California, showing up many Tour Pros at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester New York.

Many of our local club pros attempt to qualify for the PGA Championship every year. But very few actually make it. It takes a lot of practice and commitment to the game to play at that level. So, it may surprise you that most of our local club pros are very busy doing other things rather than playing golf. WETM video journalist Rich Tanner found out exactly what they’re doing.