(ELMIRA, N.Y.) – The somewhat mild winter here in the twin tiers has given golf course superintendents an opportunity to get some much-needed work done without the worry of endangering golfers.

For area golfers itching to swing the clubs. Spring is here! But keep in mind, early season golf rounds may require a some on course rules adjustments with your playing partners to have an enjoyable round.

18 News’ Rich Tanner has more.