(WETM) — The beginning of the Twin Tiers golf season has been a little rough for area golfers and some local golf courses have been feeling the pinch. But something else is also looking to hurt your favorite golf shop this year. The lack of available merchandise to sell.

Clothing, clubs, balls and gloves are all in short stock as material shortages continue to affect the market for manufacturers around the world. In this Golf Tips, Rich Tanner talks to Steve Volpicelli (PGA Professional Soaring Eagles Golf Course) about how golf merchandise shortages are affecting the area.