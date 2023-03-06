(HORSEHEADS, N.Y.) – With a milder than average winter pretty much behind us now, area golfers are chomping at the bit to hit the links. Many courses won’t be open for a couple weeks, but there are some things you can do to be ready for the first day of the golf season.

“Make sure your clubs are clean obviously,” said Steve Volpicelli a PGA Professional at Soaring Eagles Golf Course. “But the second thing is probably checking your grips.”

Volpicelli emphasized that there’s a difference between grips that are worn out and those that are just dirty. If the grips are dirty, you can scrub them with a little soap and water to have them looking new. But, if you feel little bumps and notice any visible wearing, you’ll want to take them to your local professional.

“If you’re going to regrip them regrip every club, don’t just do a couple that are bad.” Volpicelli explained. “You want to start with the same grip on every golf club, so you have the same feel.”

You can also buy kits online and regrip your clubs yourself. You can find videos on YouTube that show you step by step how to complete the process.