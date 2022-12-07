BURDETT, NY (WETM)- Most golf courses have been closed for the season for few weeks and most golfers have put the clubs away. The snowy and cold weather is usually enough to stop any inclination of hitting the links this time of year.

However, with some modern technology, there is an opportunity for you to tee it up on many different courses around the world. All you have to do is take a nice scenic drive to Wine Mountain Farms Driving Range in Burdett New York, and Tee Times can be made on its Facebook page. Our 18 News Rich Tanner gives us a tour and even tries it out himself.