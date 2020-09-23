Golf in the Twin Tiers: Aerating the greens

Golf

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Golf course maintenance can make a course absolutely beautiful, but when it comes to the putting greens, aeration almost looks like destruction. Brian Powell, Golf Course Superintendent at the Mark Twain Golf Course, explains the process.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now