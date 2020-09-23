Golf in the Twin Tiers: Aerating the greens

(WETM) – Golf course maintenance can make a course absolutely beautiful, but when it comes to the putting greens, aeration almost looks like destruction. Brian Powell, Golf Course Superintendent at the Mark Twain Golf Course, explains the process.
