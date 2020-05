(WETM) - Golf courses have reopened in New York but remain under strict restrictions due to COVID-19. With bars, clubhouses, retail, and driving ranges closed, the only way for golf courses to make money is from green fees.

Steve Volpicelli, a PGA Professional at Soaring Eagles Golf Course, and others hoping to help course owners across the state, put together videos to share with the Governor's office about how they can expand their business to include golf carts and the driving range.