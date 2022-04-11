(WETM)- Golf enthusiast are eager to hit the green! But before you go, here are some golf tips!

The biggest thing is to check your bag for balls, tees, making sure your range finder has batteries. Getting all of the essentials out there. You have to ask your playing partners to get, to borrow from them the entire round.

Look at the bottom of your spikes. You can check your golf shoes, where you have some spikes missing on the bottom. When you get out on the course this time of year, it’s a little wet and muddy out there. You may be slipping and sliding. You can go to your local golf shop, and get the spikes replaced. You could get new shoes as well. It’s a good time to get new equipment in the bag.