(ELMIRA, N.Y.) – The days of just going to the store and buying a new set of golf clubs are vanishing. Clubs today come with so many options that, it really takes an expert to pick the correct combination for their game. With the different lofts and lies and shaft options. Just buying a five-hundred-dollar driver off the rack may be an expensive mistake. But, as 18 News’ Rich Tanner shows us, help is available.