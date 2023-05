ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The game of golf has evolved over the years and much of that evolution has been to help make the game simpler to understand. Many rule changes have been made so that a beginner golfer isn’t easily discouraged with the game before they even get a chance to learn it. As 18 news’s rich tanner explains, the USGA has a new rule that will save you strokes on the putting green.