4th of July Weekend Grilling Forecast (07/02/2021)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - GC Myers is a contemporary painter from the Finger Lakes region of New York. He came to painting in mid-life as a result of an accident that occurred while building his home in the early 1990’s. What seemed like a bad break at the time was actually an act of good fortune as it gave him the time to obsessively pursue painting. After a little more than a year after beginning to paint, Myers began his career by first showing at Corning’s West End Gallery in early 1995. Since that time, Myers’ recognizable and unique landscapes have attracted a large following and are avidly collected both here and abroad. Myers’ landscapes are purely imaginary, reflecting emotion and feeling through the forms and colors in the paintings. His work incorporates rich, bold colors with strong organic forms and lines, all built on uniquely textured surfaces that give each piece an added dimension of depth that transforms the work on an emotional level. His use of iconic and recurring images such as his Red Tree and Red Roofs provide a line of continuity through his work that allows the viewer to easily engage and find their own perspective and feelings within the paintings. Myers’ work is constantly evolving and growing, which is displayed at the few solo exhibitions he does each year around the country. Over the years, he has had over 40 solo exhibitions at the galleries which represent his work. These solo exhibits have taken place at galleries in New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and California.

