4th of July Weekend Grilling Forecast (07/02/2021)

Heading into the Holiday weekend, the potential for scattered rain showers and storms will continue into Saturday! Saturday morning starts dry with cloud cover. As a weak disturbance moves through the region, we increase scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. If you have any outdoor plans make sure you are weather aware and have your rain gear handy. Showers look to taper off by Saturday night and it will be comfortable for any firework displays! Sunday looks to be mainly dry at this point besides for a spotty shower or storm during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s and Sunday we will near 80.