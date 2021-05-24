Grilling Forecast (05/24/2021)

Here is a look at your Grilling Forecast sponsored by Miniers Supermarket!

It is a cool and comfortable start to the day across the Twin Tiers! Mid/high-level clouds this morning will lead to filtered sunshine for the first half of your day. Winds out of the south today will lead to increased moisture content into the atmosphere and an increase in low-level clouds. The second half of the day will consist of a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures. Highs today will be in the low to mid-70s. Increasing cloud cover tonight will lead partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

A warm front passing through the region on Tuesday will increase moisture and warm air into the region. It will be muggy and highs are expected to reach into the low to mid-80s. It will be a dry and cloudy start to your Tuesday before shower chances return for the afternoon. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin to develop during the afternoon and continue into the evening. Similar to Tuesday, Wednesday will start off on the dry side before active weather moves in for the afternoon. Our attention will be on the potential for scattered thunderstorms which could be on the strong side, mid-afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk, level 1 out of 5, for the development of strong to severe storms. We will continue to see muggy, breezy, and warm temperatures; highs in the mid to upper 80s.