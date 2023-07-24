Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

Today temperatures will be warming up to the upper 80s to set the tone for a warm and humid week. Showers and storms are expected to be scattered for most of the day.

TONIGHT:

Showers from earlier in the day look to taper off and we dry off moving into overnight. We cool off into the low 60s and skies will be on the cloudier side.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We are looking at another day of isolated showers and storms Tuesday, but we can expect to dry out moving into Wednesday, and temperatures soaring into the 90s by the end of the work week.