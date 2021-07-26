Grilling Forecast (07/26/2021)

Your Grilling Forecast is sponsored by Minier’s Supermarkets:
Waking up to patchy fog and localized dense fog across the valley areas this morning. Fog will lift through the morning giving way to sunshine! As cloud cover develops by midday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds. A very weak disturbance will move through the region this afternoon leading to stray showers & storms to fire up. There will be a large amount of dry air in place keeping the majority of the area dry. Locations most likely to see shower development will be into portions of Steuben County. Hot & humid again today with highs reaching into the mid to upper 80s. Any showers that do develop will taper off and we will see cloud cover break. Patchy valley fog will develop with lows nearing 60 degrees.