Grilling Forecast (08/02/2021)

Waking up to comfortable conditions across the Twin Tiers this morning! Spotty rain showers will linger this morning before an area of high pressure builds into the region. Dry air will be filtered into the region bringing an end to showers for the second half of the day. Cloud cover will begin to decrease leading to some partial sunshine for the afternoon and evening! Although temperatures today will be slightly below average for this time of year, it will be very comfortable! Highs will be near the mid-70s. Mainly clear skies & calm winds will lead to areas of valley fog for the morning commute Friday. Temperatures overnight will fall back into the mid to upper 40s.