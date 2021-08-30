Grilling Forecast (08/30/21)

Here is a look at your Grilling Forecast sponsored by Minier’s Supermarket:

Our work week has started on a mostly cloudy note as cloud cover continues to hold across the Twin Tiers. Some showers are also lingering this morning, mainly across the Northern Tier. These showers will continue to move east and dissipate as we head into the late morning. Our somewhat dry period during late morning does not last long as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms move in from the west. These are associated with a cold front moving through. By late afternoon, we should start to dry out a bit and see some breaks in the clouds as that cold front exits the Twin Tiers. Behind the cold front is a weak area of high pressure which allows for us to dry out but we do hang onto some patchy cloud cover. Highs today will reach the low to mid 80s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 60s. We still hold onto some lingering cloud cover but we stay dry. The dry pattern continues into Tuesday as that weak area of high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern. Temperatures rise near 80 on Tuesday with some patchy cloud cover that increases as the day progresses.

Wednesday sees the return of unsettled weather. The remnants of former hurricane Ida move into the Northeast and brings plenty of moisture with it. Showers are possible throughout the day and the track of the remnants is key to how much rain we get here in the Twin Tiers. Highs on Wednesday will rise into the low 70s.