Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

Happy Monday! It is a mostly cloudy start to the day with stray showers moving through. On and off showers will be the case today. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy. Overnight, we are partly cloudy but stay dry and it will be cold as temperatures drop close to freezing. Tuesday is a mix of sun and clouds with stray showers possible. More scattered activity arrives Wednesday. Stray showers remain possible into Thursday. All of these active weather days are associated with an area of low pressure that impacts us for multiple days.