October 2nd Grilling Forecast

TODAY:

High pressure is in control of the region for the next few days, and this allows us to stay mainly dry and sunny. Temperatures are warm today with little clouds in the sky, and we are expected to be well above average for this time of year.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we cool off into the upper 50s, and high pressure allows for clearing in the skies. With little clouds to trap the heat, radiational cooling will allow for areas of fog overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Our first week of October will be mainly warm. Temperatures rise into the midweek, and we remain mostly dry and sunny with temperatures around 80 into Thursday. The end of the week will see the next front moving through, bringing showers and a few storms with it by Friday night. Also, a cool air mass rolls through this weekend, putting an end to our warmer days as things cool off into the mid to low 60 and upper 50s.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PATCHY FOG

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58

Have a great day!