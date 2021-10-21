Grilling Forecast (10/21/21)

Grilling Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here is a look at your Grilling Forecast sponsored by Miniers Supermarket.

We are waking up on Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Sprinkles/light shower possible into the early morning Thursday. Partly cloudy in the morning, then increasing clouds throughout the day before a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures ahead of the cold front reaching to near 70 degrees with a breezy southwest wind. Cold front then moves through heading into the evening, which brings the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. While a brief downpour is possible, overall rainfall won’t be a concern. Spotty showers stick around for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now