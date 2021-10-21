Grilling Forecast (10/21/21)

Here is a look at your Grilling Forecast sponsored by Miniers Supermarket.

We are waking up on Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Sprinkles/light shower possible into the early morning Thursday. Partly cloudy in the morning, then increasing clouds throughout the day before a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures ahead of the cold front reaching to near 70 degrees with a breezy southwest wind. Cold front then moves through heading into the evening, which brings the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. While a brief downpour is possible, overall rainfall won’t be a concern. Spotty showers stick around for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.