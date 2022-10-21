Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

It is another cold start to the day but improvements are expected throughout the day. An area of high pressure is building in which allows for mostly sunny weather today and a southerly wind is ushering in warmer air. Today marks the start of a warming trend.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we will be mostly clear which will allow temperatures to drop quickly. It will be a cool night but not as cold as last night.

TOMORROW:

The warming trend continues for Saturday and we stay mostly sunny as that area of high pressure stays in control. A southerly wind also remains in place.

SUNDAY:

Temperatures stay above average on Sunday but there are some changes. Clouds start to increase throughout the day. This is ahead of overnight showers. These showers are due to an area of low pressure developing off the East Coast.