Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

It is a cold start to the day but we will reach near average for our high temperatures. High pressure is over us today which will give us a pleasant end to the week. High-level clouds are streaming in throughout the day and we see more of a mix of sun and clouds.

TONIGHT:

We turn mostly clear overnight which will allow temperatures to drop quickly. This will result in another cold night.

THIS WEEKEND:

Overall, it will be a nice fall weekend with temperatures reaching slightly above average. Sunshine is with us for Saturday as an area of high pressure remains in control. Clouds increase for Sunday ahead of an area of low pressure which moves in for Halloween.