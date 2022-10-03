Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

Happy Monday! What a chilly start to the day. We see improvements with our temperatures throughout the day. High-level clouds are also starting our day and continue to filter in throughout the day with filtered sunshine this afternoon. Overnight, we turn mostly cloudy but stay dry. Broken cloud cover is the case for Tuesday and an isolated shower is possible for the eastern part of our area late in the day. These isolated showers remain into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Most look to remain dry though.