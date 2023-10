Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

It is a cloudy day across the area with isolated showers this morning. Showers become more widespread this afternoon into tonight with some isolated thunderstorms developing.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, showers remain widespread with isolated thunderstorms possible.

THIS WEEKEND:

Over the weekend, we see scattered showers continue. Winds also increase as gusts reach as high as 30 mph.