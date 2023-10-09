Grilling Forecast (10/9/23):

TODAY:

Today we are cool and chilly with temperatures across the region in the 50s. Gusty winds are picking up by the afternoon. Southwest winds blow drier air into the region, giving us a mix of sun and clouds this morning, but warmer surface temperatures and cooler air aloft will allow chances for spotty, light showers to increase this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight stray showers shift to a light drizzle. We are falling into a drier pattern going into the next few days. Temperatures are cool in the 40s with cloudy skies overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A similar forecast is in store for tomorrow- increasing clouds and possible afternoon showers. Temperatures warm up near 60 this work week, and we move into drier conditions for a few days. The next system could bring showers and storms as early as overnight Thursday into Friday. This weekend is setting up to be cold and rainy.

Have a great day!