Grilling Forecast (11/01/21)

A cold front moved through overnight and brought with it some showers. Behind the cold front is this cooler air mass that continues to move into the Northeast. This air mass will stick with us for the next couple of days and so will a westerly component in our wind. As a result of this westerly wind component, lake-effect precipitation will move in throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. Before we get to either of those days, we have a drier day today after those showers associated with the cold front move out. Heading into this afternoon, highs will reach the mid 50s with more sun than clouds. Overnight, clouds start to increase from the west and southwest. For Tuesday, scattered lake-effect showers are likely as that cooler air mass moves over the warm Great Lakes. Most of the precipitation will be rain but some wet flakes or a little bit of a mix are possible at times. Generally, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, so rain is going to be the main precipitation type. The only time we would really see any true wintry mix or some flakes mixing in would be at night as lows fall to near or below freezing. Any accumulation would be light and would not last. Lake-effect precipitation moves in again on Wednesday and it is a similar story as Tuesday. Rain will be the main form of precipitation but some wet flakes or a little bit of a mix is possible at times. Temperatures on Wednesday reach back into the mid to upper 40s, so this is why rain will be the main precipitation type.