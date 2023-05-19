Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

Sunshine is with us again today and temperatures are close to average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, temperatures stay mild with clouds building in. We turn mostly cloudy overnight and stray showers move in late tonight and into early tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

More widespread showers arrive late day Saturday with some isolated thunderstorms possible. Localized downpours cannot be ruled out. All of this active weather is associated with a cold front. We dry out Saturday night and clouds decrease.