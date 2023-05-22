Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

Sunshine starts our day with a mostly sunny day in store for our area. During the afternoon and evening, some stray showers and an isolated rumble of thunder is possible. Most look to stay dry.

TONIGHT:

Stray showers may linger into tonight but most continue to stay dry. Otherwise, we are mostly clear.

TOMORROW:

We are mostly sunny again for Tuesday but it is the same story as Monday. We see the potential for stray showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.