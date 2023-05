Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

It is a quiet start to the day with plenty of sunshine. We stay dry and quiet today with temperatures reaching about 15 degrees above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we stay mild and mostly clear. Dry weather also holds.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returns for Tuesday and we are a couple of degrees cooler for Tuesday. Although, we are still about 10 degrees above average.