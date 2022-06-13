Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

Mostly cloudy and foggy Monday morning. Fog clears out this afternoon as high pressure slowly builds into the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover also decreases throughout the day, leading to a mostly sunny afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 70’s. Overnight, cloud cover increases as a frontal system stalls near the region. Staying dry otherwise. Lows near the mid 50’s.

Tuesday starts with a slight chance of showers due to the frontal system holding in parts of the region, mainly the Northern Tier. Clouds decrease in the late morning and early afternoon as the frontal system moves out. This leaves plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Highs reach the low 80’s. Overnight, staying dry and clear with lows near the mid 50’s.