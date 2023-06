Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

Clouds and showers are starting our day. The showers become more widespread throughout the day with some isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds decrease and stray showers linger.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunshine returns for the weekend with a quieter weather pattern in store for us. We are mostly sunny both days with some stray showers and a quick rumble of thunder on Saturday but Sunday is a dry day.