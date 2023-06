Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

Some fog is starting our day but will lift over the next couple of hours. After the fog lifts, we will see some sunshine. Clouds do start to increase this afternoon and evening with some stray showers developing.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we turn mostly cloudy and stray showers linger.

TOMORROW:

We hold onto the clouds on Tuesday with more stray showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.