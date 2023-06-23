Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

Clouds and showers are starting our day. Scattered showers continue throughout the day with some isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. We are also warm and humid today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, showers continue. Some thunderstorms may even linger early overnight.

THIS WEEKEND:

The warm and humid weather holds for the weekend and so does the unsettled weather pattern. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected both days this weekend.