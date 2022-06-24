Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

Happy Friday! It is a foggy start to the day and we are seeing reduced visibility across the Twin Tiers. The fog lifts throughout the morning. Aside from the foggy start, it will be a quiet weather day. We see mostly sunny conditions today and stay dry. Temperatures reach the mid 80s and we get muggy for the afternoon. Overnight, the sky remains mostly clear but patchy fog does once again develop late overnight and into early Saturday morning. Lows tonight drop into the mid 50s.

Saturday is when we really start to feel the heat and humidity. Highs reach near 90 and we get humid. Sunshine takes us throughout the day. Sunday is another hot and humid day with temperatures reaching near 90 again. Clouds build throughout the day on Sunday ahead of a cold front on Sunday. A cold front enters the area during the late evening and through the overnight. This front brings shower chances and thunderstorm potential. Showers linger into early Monday.