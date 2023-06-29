Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

An Air Quality Alert continues for all of the Twin Tiers until midnight today. Air quality will improve on today and into the weekend as winds shift direction to be out of the south. This change in wind direction will usher in warm and humid air. Clouds, showers, and thunderstorms return for Friday late day.

THIS WEEKEND:

Showers and thunderstorms continue into the upcoming weekend. These showers and thunderstorms look to mainly be in the afternoon and evening of Saturday. Sunday looks to be a more active day with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.