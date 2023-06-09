Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

It is a foggy start to the day but the fog will lift throughout the morning. We will still have a hazy sky with some wildfire smoke lingering throughout the day. The smoke lessens today and air quality improves. Air Quality Alerts continue for all of the area today due to the air quality still be unhealthy for those that are sensitive to poor air quality. Aside from that, scattered showers develop, especially for this afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

TONIGHT:

Stray showers linger overnight. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

A stray shower remains possible on Saturday and we are mostly cloudy.