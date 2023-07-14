Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

Clouds linger this morning and throughout the day. This will give us more of a mix of sun and clouds day. During the afternoon and evening, an isolated shower and thunderstorm is possible.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mainly dry and partly cloudy.

THIS WEEKEND:

We stay active into the weekend. On Saturday, we are mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms during the late evening and into the overnight. Sunday is a mix of sun and clouds day with isolated showers and thunderstorms for the late day hours. Both days an isolated strong to severe storm is possible for the area with the main threats being heavy rain and strong winds.