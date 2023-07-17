Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

Patchy fog is starting our day but will lift by mid-morning. The other concern of the day is the wildfire smoke. An Air Quality Alert is in place for all of the Twin Tiers until midnight tonight as we see unhealthy air quality. A cold front moves in late day and for tonight. This will push out the wildfire smoke but bring showers to the area.

TONIGHT:

Due to the cold front, some showers and thunderstorms develop early overnight. Otherwise, air quality improves and we are mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

Showers and thunderstorms continue for Tuesday as a second cold front enters the region.