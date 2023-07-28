Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

We are mostly sunny today but hot and humid. Temperatures today will be well above average and we will be very humid. This will make it feel like upwards of 95-100 degrees outside.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are seeing increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms developing.

THIS WEEKEND:

On Saturday, showers and thunderstorms continue. As we go through the weekend, we get cooler and drier. Sunday is mostly sunny and we are seeing below average temperatures.