Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

Friday afternoon clouds will fully clear and we will have mostly sunny skies. Any chances of rain we were supposed to see in the Northern Tier have now moved further south. This now means only a spotty shower is possible with the majority of us seeing no rain. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

For the weekend we will have low humidity with temperatures in the 80’s and plenty of sunshine. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day on Sunday as moisture increases along with humdity. We will still have mostly sunny skies with a high temperature near 90 degrees. The rest of the week temperatures will gradually rise.