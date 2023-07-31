Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

Sunshine is starting our day but we do see showers and thunderstorms pop up during the afternoon and early evening. This is due to a cold front moving through.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry out.

TOMORROW:

A stray shower lingers on Tuesday which will mainly be in the afternoon and early evening. Otherwise, it will be a mostly sunny day.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine continues on Wednesday and we are dry. Clouds start to increase on Thursday and the chance for showers rises. This is ahead of our next low pressure system. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread for Friday. By the weekend, we dry out and see some peeks of sunshine.