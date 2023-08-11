Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

Patchy fog and lingering showers are starting our day. The showers will move out in the early morning hours and the fog will lift by mid-morning. For the remainder of the day, we see a mix of sun and clouds while also staying dry.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds increase with showers moving in late tonight.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will be an active day as showers and thunderstorms move through due to a cold front. During the afternoon and evening, some strong to severe storms are possible with the main threats being heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail. By Sunday, we are much more quiet. Clouds break apart and we turn mostly sunny. It is a dry and quiet end to the weekend.