Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

Clouds continue to filter in this morning but most of the day will be dry. Showers and thunderstorms do not develop until we go into the late evening and into tonight.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, widespread showers move in and some thunderstorms are possible. The main concern tonight is heavy rain. General rain accumulation looks to be 1-2 inches with localized higher amounts. Localized flash flooding is possible in poor drainage areas.

TOMORROW:

Showers and thunderstorms remain isolated to scattered on Tuesday. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.