Grilling Forecast (8/18/23)

TODAY:

Showers from last night are slowing down as the cold front pushes eastward, leaving us with lingering showers today. We’ll mostly see a few passing showers, a much needed break from the strong thunderstorms earlier in the week. With this cold front passing through we are looking at cooler temperatures as well, only topping off in the low 70s, and gusty winds making a cool and breezy afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we start to see those scattered showers dry out, and we mostly see increasing clouds. Gusty winds continue and we dip into the mid to low 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The weekend ahead of us will see an area of high pressure moving in, making it a great weekend to get out the house. While we stay on the cooler side tomorrow, we could start seeing warm temperatures near 80 by the beginning of next week. Dry conditions are staying in place through most of Monday, with only a chance for a few showers Monday night into Tuesday.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. FEW SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: EARLY SHOWER POSSIBLE, THEN SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW : 55

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

Have a great day!