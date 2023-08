Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

It is a dreary start to the day with showers lingering. Throughout the day, we stay mainly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late day.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly cloudy with stray showers lingering.

THIS WEEKEND:

A cold front enters the region on Saturday which results in showers and thunderstorms to start the weekend. By Sunday, we are mostly sunny and mainly dry.