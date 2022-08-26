Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

Happy Friday! Partly to mostly cloudy to start our day. A cold front moves in this afternoon and evening bringing showers and thunderstorms. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible during the afternoon and early evening. The main threat with any strong to severe storm is damaging wind and heavy rain. Temperatures today rise into the mid 80s. Overnight, lows are near 60 with a stray shower possible. Otherwise, we are partly cloudy. Sunshine returns for Saturday and Sunday. We also stay dry for the weekend. Temperatures are on the increase for Sunday and the start of next week with highs near 90 and humid conditions.