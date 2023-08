Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

Patchy fog is starting our day and will lift by mid-morning. Clouds increase this morning and showers move in. Showers and thunderstorms develop for the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT:

Stray showers and thunderstorms linger tonight. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

The active weather pattern remains for Tuesday as a low pressure system moves through which results in showers and thunderstorms.