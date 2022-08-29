Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

Waking up to a foggy Monday morning with a few passing clouds. Warming up greatly this afternoon as the Twin Tiers gets plenty of sunshine. Highs reach the low 90’s. A heat advisory is in effect this afternoon for portions of the Southern Tier, including Schuyler County. Heat index values near the mid 90’s possible. Residents spending time outdoors should drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Overnight, a few isolated showers and increasing cloud cover ahead of our next active weather pattern. Lows in the upper 60’s.

Starting off quiet for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Active weather moves in during the afternoon as cold front nears the region. Moisture rises quickly in the air, leading to scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms as the cold front provides enough instability. Severe weather threats, including heavy downpours and damaging winds, may be likely. Highs reach the mid 80’s. Overnight, clearing out as the cold front moves out of the Twin Tiers. Some showers may hold out in the eastern portions of the region, where the cold front is moving towards. Lows in the upper 50’s.