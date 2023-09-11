Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

It is a gloomy start to the day as we are cloudy, have some patchy fog, and showers are lingering. Showers continue to linger today but will generally be light. We also remain mostly cloudy.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we dry out and are mostly cloudy. Patchy fog develops late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Clouds stick with us on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms also return, especially late day. These showers and thunderstorms become more widespread Tuesday night with some heavy pockets of rainfall possible.