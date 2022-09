Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

Happy Friday! Patchy fog is starting our day but will lift by mid-morning. Aside from the fog, we are mostly clear and dry this morning. It has also been quite the cool morning. We will warm up throughout the day. For our Friday, we are mostly sunny and dry. Clouds increase this evening and overnight. Tonight, we are partly cloudy but remain dry. Sunshine returns Saturday and it is another dry day. Changes move in for Sunday.